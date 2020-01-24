1. Devin Askew

Devin Askew made sure to make his reclassification decision known in the fall so that he could earn McDonald’s All-American honors. While the plan sounded good, the voters had another idea.

Whether you agree with them or not, what you can't take away from Askew is just how competitive and consistent he has become and how he goes about playing the game. A giant lead guard who has been the face of the premier Mater Dei program for the past two years, Askew has seemingly won every step of the way. He was the primary playmaker for Team WhyNot over the summer in leading the Russell Westbrook-sponsored program to the Nike Peach Jam finals, and he looks more than ready to be the head of the snake for Kentucky’s offense in the fall.

Askew may have been the biggest snub of the event, but winning and stardom remain in the future for the five-star guard.

2. Adam Miller

Illinois fans may have a right to be angry with how Thursday played out, but I can promise them this: What they have headed their way in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo will make them smile.

A highly acclaimed player from Chicago, Miller has been a consistent competitor at previous USA Basketball camps, played up on the Nike EYBL circuit for the past two summers and has been the face of the Morgan Park High program since he began high school. A bucket-getter who has ramped up his effort on the defensive end, Miller is going to be a star once his college clock begins. The bright lights may have to wait another few months, but bet on it: Miller is more than ready for the biggest of stages.

3. Earl Timberlake

Maybe Earl Timberlake is considered a finished product because of his physical stature, but the best is still ahead for the top 30 prospect. A tough-nosed guard/wing who can play three positions on the offensive end and arguably every spot on the defense side - outside of the center position - Timberlake is the model of versatility. He impacts the game in a variety of ways and has been a lead contributor for Mike Jones’ famed DeMatha Catholic High program for the past three years.

Headed to Miami in the fall, Timberlake is going to be the guy to get the Hurricanes moving in the right direction. The rest of the nation might not get the chance to see him in Houston in March, but you can bet that he will garner plenty of attention when he begins playing for the Canes.

4. Isaiah Jackson

One of the most respected big men in the 2020 class, Isaiah Jackson failed to earn a spot in the coveted all-star game, but he has a chance to turn the perceived slight into a glaring miss down the road.

His offense has been a work in progress up until this point, but there is not a more versatile defender playing at his age. Jackson is not your typical Kentucky big man. Rather, he is a light-of-foot forward who can exchange ends of the floor like a guard and defend arguably every position in the half-court.

Plus, he has a second leap that cannot be topped. The definition of a rim-protector, Jackson will find a way to impact the blueblood program early on. He has all of the tools to earn an invite to the all-star event, but he also will have every opportunity to outplay many of the event’s participants before their careers are complete.

5. Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas was more-than-deserving of a chance to play in the famed event. The go-to piece for the Oak Hill Academy program this winter actually scored more points than his teammate, Cole Anthony, last year under the tutelage of Steve Smith, and he didn’t stop on the Nike EYBL circuit during the summer months.

The primary catalyst for the Boo Williams program making the Peach Jam, Thomas averaged close to 29 points per game throughout Swoosh circuit play and is more than prepared to take on a heavy load at LSU next year. You might be able to make an argument about whether he belonged on the McDonald's roster, but it is difficult to argue with how consistently productive Thomas has become.

6. Hunter Dickinson

No, the burger game’s committee didn’t have it in for the DeMatha Catholic program. But Hunter Dickinson, who joins teammate Earl Timberlake on the all-snub team, was also a more-than-deserving inclusion on the all-star team.

Dickinson has had one of the most prestigious high school careers that we have seen over the past 10 years. He first broke out as a freshman by earning quality minutes at the famed Nike Peach Jam with the Team Takeover brigade. The following year he was starting for the travel team that lost just one game all summer leading up to the famed event’s championship.

An integral member of the DeMatha program since his high school career began, Dickinson is not a fleet-of-foot prospect, but he is fundamentally sound to the nth degree and will be a major reason why Michigan wins next year and beyond.

7. Andre Curbelo