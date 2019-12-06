A handful of young Rivals150 prospects are outplaying their final rankings just a month into the new season. In this week’s Evans Seven we examine which freshmen are producing at a rate even higher than what we expected of them. MORE: Sophomores stepping up | Michigan's fast start 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

1. ZEKE NNAJI

What we saw - and didn’t see: Not many others ranked Zeke Nnaji as high as we did. It was his continued progressions on the floor and growth off of it that really caught our eye. His progress was only enhanced further during his time at the USA Basketball Under-19 Training Camp in June. Nnaji didn’t stop improving and we loved how well he moved, fit in today’s game and the intangibles that he possessed. What he’s doing: What Nnaji is achieving on the playing floor is nothing short of remarkable. While Nico Mannion and Josh Green took up much of the spotlight on the freshmen heading into the season at Arizona, Nnaji has found a way to trump the two blue-chip prospects at times. His efficiency is off of the charts: He is making three-fourths of his shots, averaging over 17 points per game and looks to be this year’s Jaxson Hayes.

2. JAMES BOUKNIGHT

What we saw - and didn’t see: The talent was never in question with James Bouknight, but his discipline and efficiency were in question. We thought Bouknight was a throwback-type of UConn guard who would thrive in Storrs, and there was a feeling that we may have had him too low, but we also appreciated his talent and scoring prowess in the backcourt. What he’s doing: Bouknight is being used in the perfect role for his abilities: scoring the ball and bringing energy to the playing surface. Making an impressive 63 percent of his field goal tries while averaging over 11 points per game, he does have to show he can make plays in spurts, but Bouknight looks to be a key ingredient in the Huskies’ ascent.

3. ONYEKA OKONGWU

What we saw - and didn’t see: Okongwu has always been known for his production, which has primarily derived from his rebounding nature. He began his high school career gobbling up boards for the Ball brothers at Chino Hills and remained a steady presence until his USC enrollment. However, knee issues led to weight problems and questions about how his game would translate to the higher levels. What he’s doing: He has been dominant thus far. The Trojans could be just one of the few programs out west that could catapult the Pac-12 back to respectability. If the Trojans thrive it will be primarily because of Okongwu and his interior dominance. He is making better than 60 percent of his field goal attempts while averaging close to 18 points and nine boards per game.

4. KOFI COCKBURN

What we saw - and didn’t see: Cockburn is one of the most daunting rim presences over the past five years. He has remained just the same in college – which is no shock. Cockburn is an intimidating presence who dominated his area, but we had questions about what his game would look like in such a perimeter-oriented era. What he’s doing: While the Illini have had a relatively easy schedule thus far, Cockburn has still been impressive. The imposing big man is averaging a double-double at a clip of 16.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. Ayo Dosunmu might be Illinois’ top NBA prospect, but Cockburn will be its top producer.

5. ISAAC OKORO

What we saw - and didn’t see: Okoro was always valued for his toughness and competitive nature. He may not have said much on the playing floor, but his game did all the talking needed. A versatile wing who can defend various positions and also finish at the basket, we loved Okoro’s winning pedigree and the consistency in which he brought energy to the floor. The primary questions about him were just how good of a shooter he could be and whether he could take on secondary ball-handling duties. What he’s doing: He could not have found a greater landing spot and a better role to fill than what he found at Auburn. Okoro is still doing most of his damage around the basket, but for a wing to make more than 60 percent of his shots early in the season is impressive. He hasn’t found his stroke beyond the perimeter, but there are shades of a young PJ Tucker in the emerging talent.

6. TYRELL TERRY

What we saw - and didn’t see: A teammate of Zeke Nnaji’s on the D1 Minnesota travel squad, Tyrell Terry has always been one of the smarter guards around. He was valued for his fundamental skill-set because he could shoot and make plays without seeing his efficiency drop. While we loved his intangibles and ability to run a team there were questions about how well his body would hold up and how quickly he would be ready –from a physical standpoint – for college. What he’s doing: We were right and we were wrong. As to the former, Terry has shown all that he did leading up to his college career was not a mirage. He is making nearly half of his field goal attempts, averaging more than 15 points and looks to be the face of the Cardinal program moving ahead. We never slighted his IQ or talent base, but we weren’t sure he would be able to produce so quickly and consistently out of the gates.

7. SAHVIR WHEELER