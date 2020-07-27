ECU commit Javonte Sherman on the Illinois radar
Illinois is recruiting three-star wide receiver Javonte Sherman from Valdosta (GA). Sherman is currently committed to East Carolina. We caught up with Sherman to get the inside scoop on his recruit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news