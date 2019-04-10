Champaign – West Aurora (Ill.) 2020 three-star defensive tackle Denver Warren visited Illinois for its junior day on Saturday.

Illinois has been recruiting Warren consistently since his decommitment from Michigan in November - he’s taken several visits to the campus - and Warren continues to like what the program provides.

“I’m loving it. I’m liking everything I’m seeing as usual,” Warren said. “It’s like my fifth time up here and it feels good today so even better.”

The communication between Warren and the Illini staff remains frequent.

“I think they’ve been doing a really nice job of recruiting,” Warren said. “They’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman. They just stay on it and whoever they want they keep talking to them and they get him.”