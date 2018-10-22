Illinois continued its pursuit of a big man in the 2019 class this weekend with an official visit from Rivals150 power forward Drew Timme from Richardson (Texas) Pearce.

The No. 29 prospect in his class, Timme spent the weekend getting to know the Illinois coaches and players, and touring the campus and facilities.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Timme after he arrived back home in Texas to recap his trip to Champaign and get the lowdown on his recruitment as he nears a decision.