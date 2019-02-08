CHAMPAIGN – When the season began, Indiana’s Romeo Langford was the darling of the Big Ten Conference freshmen.

A target for the Hoosiers from his hometown of New Albany, Langford finished fourth all-time in Indiana prep scoring list, came up big with 19 points in the McDonald’s All-Star Game and became the 27th recipient of Indiana Mr. Basketball to play for the Hoosiers. With 3,002 points and an entire state living and breathing on his every move before committing to Archie Miller’s program, Langford became was a five-star who was a Hoosiers star before he ever made a basket.

Langford might be the best pro prospect among the Big Ten’s freshmen, but he’s not having the season Indiana fans expected. With Langford’s star fading as Indiana suffers through eight losses in the last nine games, the Freshman of the Year race in the Big Ten looks like it’s shifting, and emerging Illini star Ayo Dosunmu is right in the middle of it.

After drilling two late 3-pointers to hold off No. 9 Michigan State in a 79-74 win Tuesday night, Dosunmu might have shoved the Illini around the corner while also improving his own stock in the Big Ten’s FOY race.