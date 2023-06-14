Love it or hate it, I did my best to dig deep into these teams and tried to provide an objective basis for my selections. As always, following the non-conference season I will adjust accordingly based on early results and publish a final power ranking prior to the start of Big Ten play. So without further ado, let’s dive in…

The extreme transfer portal movement has finally settled down, with almost all of the big names now coming off the board. Subject to a possible late addition, most Big Ten rosters are set and therefore fans can now argue endlessly on roster construction, strengths and weaknesses, and the preseason pecking order. It’s difficult in list making to appease every fan base, but at least in article form I can provide rationale and context behind where I have teams ranked, the nuance of which is often lost on Twitter.

Michigan made an Elite Eight in 2020-2021, but collectively there has been just a total of four second weekend appearances in the last three years for the conference (Michigan twice, Purdue , MSU). Hopefully this is the year where the top of the league can again break through and make some national noise.

After another semi-disappointing Big Ten showing in the 2023 NCAA Tournament that saw only Michigan State exceed seed line expectations, the conference will look to get back on track again in 2023-2024. Whether it’s style of play, the meat grinder of a 20-game slate with very few cupcake games or venues, or simply not enough high-level talent in the league, the past few years have been a bit of a black eye for the conference come March.

The bench for MSU will be vastly deeper and more talented than last year, but integrating this loaded freshman class into the mix of veterans will be key for Tom Izzo to maximize the rotation as a whole. After several down years, the Spartans are back in the national picture with aspirations of an appearance in Phoenix in 2024.

Luckily, help in those departments has hit the East Lansing campus. After a lack of clear-cut NBA athleticism over the past few seasons, MSU’s top-five incoming freshman class should provide a much-needed injection of just that. The 6-foot-7 forward, Coen Carr (34th nationally), is pound-for-pound the best athlete in the 2023 class. Xavier Booker (16th nationally) is 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has next-level athleticism, and point guard Jeremy Fears. Jr (38th nationally) is both laterally and vertically explosive (not to mention SG/SF Gehrig Normand’s sneaky bounce at 6-foot-6).

That said, MSU has some work to do after finishing 26th on Kenpom with the 27th-best offense and 42nd-best defense (although according to Bart Torvik, MSU's offense over its last 10 games was fifth in the country, while the defense simultaneously dipped to 88th). To go from fringe top-25 team to a bona fide top five or top-10 team, MSU will need to protect the paint better (102nd in two-point field goal defense last season) and score MUCH more efficiently at the rim and inside in the arc (two-point field goal offense was 269th last year).

Between Hoggard, Walker, Akins, highly-touted freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman, MSU has one of the deepest guard rooms across the nation, and will likely start a lineup of all upperclassmen with an average age of 22.2. Last season, 16 of the 20 players starting in the Final Four were upperclassmen, and the mix of veterans and back-court play is a combination that bodes well for MSU in the season ahead.

After a bit of an up-and-down year that was plagued with significant injuries to two of their top-six players in Hall and Akins, the Spartans were able to put it all together in the NCAA Tournament, beating No. 10-seeded USC and No. 2-seed Marquette before falling to No. 3 seeded Kansas State in an overtime Sweet 16 matchup that was widely regarded as a top-three game in the entire tournament.

Michigan State was one of the largest winners across the country in terms of player retention, with both Tyson Walker and Malik Hall opting to come back for a fifth year and Jaden Akins remaining in the fold (which wasn’t a surety in the portal madness that consumed many a roster this offseason), along with A.J. Hoggard (both Akins and Hoggard declared for the NBA Draft before returning to MSU).

The back-court made up of freshmen was very solid last year, jumps in consistency from both guys are expected, but Braden Smith/Loyer do have some backcourt size/athletic concerns that against certain matchups remain a concern. The bench depth is solid in the front-court with Caleb Furst/Trey Kaufman-Renn, but remains unproven at positions one through three. Purdue is a legitimate top-five preseason team with the return of Edey, but how good the Boilermakers can be in the national context is heavily dependent on the development of the underclassmen and getting meaningful production from the bench at the point guard through small forward positions.

Myles Colvin, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound shooting guard/small forward (ranked 52nd nationally by Rivals) is a powerful, downhill athlete who has comfortable shooting form, but much of his game in high school was punishing teams around the rim. His two-way involvement should raise the overall ceiling for this Purdue squad, but does head coach Matt Painter overcome his clear love of sen or Ethan Morton (25.1 MPG-27.7% from deep) to make way for significant Colvin minutes?

For that to happen the 3-point shooting/spacing around Edey needs to improve. Purdue finished 276th in 3FG% at 32.2% last season and while I expect Fletcher Loyer’s percentage to go up (32.6% on 5.2 3-point attempts per game), it’s unclear where exactly the rest of the perimeter shooting improvement will come from. SIU transfer Lance Jones is more of a ball handler than David Jenkins was, but that doesn’t exactly solve the shooting woes (32.7% on 5.3 3FGA over his four year career, 28% on 7.6 3FGA last season) and he’s taking a giant leap up in overall competition.

Until proven otherwise, Purdue is the team to beat in the conference. But the elephant in the room is that nothing that Purdue does in the regular season can truly appease its fan base if that success is not matched in the NCAA Tournament. After falling to 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson this past season (as a No. 1 seed), 15-seeded St. Peters in 2022 (as a No. 3 seed), and 13-seeded North Texas in 2021 (as a No. 4 seed), the pressure for this team will firmly be on what it does in March. Will this be the group to break through the postseason stigma that now hangs over the program?

Last season I admittedly did not know how to rank a team that lost its first-team All-American and top-five NBA draft pick in Jaden Ivey and replaced him with freshmen in the back-court. I correctly predicted Zach Edey as Big Ten Player of the Year, but undervalued just how dominant he would be (22.3 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game) on his way to a clean sweep of the NPOY awards. He provided an incredible safety blanket to the roster, especially for the two young guards, and despite the guards' late season plateau, Purdue won the conference by a margin of three games and cruised to a double-title snag in the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers finished the year ranked seventh overall on Kenpom with a top-12 offense and a top-24 defense, and they returned their entire starting lineup, getting a huge boon with Edey’s return from the NBA Draft.

This tier is pretty fluid with minimal degrees of separation between 3-8. Most of these teams have clear flaws, or too many unknowns to quite slot them in the Big Ten contender tier, but as a whole the potential of this group feels a bit higher than last year based on roster construction. There are some clear cut rising returnees on essentially every roster, and most teams have a high level freshmen prospect (or two) or significant portal additions that have reinforced the roster. I’d expect that maybe only one of these teams ends up a five seed or lower, with most falling in that 6-9 range, but across the board the guard play should be better and therefore the possibility of a team or two from this tier breaking through the first weekend of the tournament is greater.





3. Wisconsin

2022-23 (20-15, 9-11, 11th place Big Ten, No Tourney Bid)

Picking the third best team in the conference to get this part of the tier started was perhaps the most difficult decision in making this list. I went back and forth numerous times, but ultimately picked the team which I believe has the steadiest floor. On a nightly basis you know what you’re going to get from Wisconsin: fundamental, mostly mistake free basketball that will force teams to grind on both sides of the ball. Wisconsin finished 61st in Kenpom last year with the 140th best offense (yuck) and the 19th best defense. Following an ankle injury to Tyler Wahl in early January that kept him out three games, Wisconsin lost six of their next seven and failed to string together consecutive Big Ten wins for the rest of the year. Wahl never looked healthy following his return and Wisconsin finished eleventh, failing to make the NCAA tournament for just the second time since Greg Gard took over for Bo Ryan midseason in 2015-16.

However, despite the overall down year, it's easy to forget that Wisconsin got off to a good start last year. They beat Dayton and USC, and lost to Kansas by a single point in overtime in the Battle for Atlantis. They were also the only team to beat Marquette on their home floor last season. Historically the Badgers have also been very steady in Big Ten play under Gard. During his tenure they’ve finished 3rd, 2nd, 9th, 4th, 1st, 6th, 1st, and now 11th, which speaks to the relative consistency the program has shown, despite the lack of aesthetic appeal. Wisconsin brings back essentially their entire roster with Hepburn, Wahl, and Crowl as the upperclassmen backbone, setting a comfortable, albeit vanilla floor for the group.

However, upside is attainable on the roster, as they added St. John’s wing transfer AJ Storr who averaged 8.8 PPG shooting 40.4% from deep (2.8 3FGA) in his freshman season, and there are reasonable expectations for a strong sophomore leap from SG Connor Essegian (11.7 PPG & 3.7 RPG, 36% from deep on 5.5 3FGA) who showed well last season. The combination of the two underclassmen wings along with another step forward from Wofford transfer Max Klesmit, who closed the last 12 games of the season for the Badgers averaging 10.5 PPG while shooting 43.8% from deep on four 3FGA per game, gives Wisconsin a sneaky good SG/SF rotation that can boost an offense in dire need of shot making. Incoming FR center Gus Yalden (125th) also looks like a prototypical skilled Badger big, capable of boosting the frontcourt depth.

How good Wisconsin can be next year offensively in part relies on Gard reconfiguring the offense to play through the wing again (a la Johnny Davis year), while letting the aforementioned upperclassmen be more of the complementary pieces to the upside of the Essegian, Storr, Klesmit trio. If the insistence by the staff remains on force feeding Wahl/Crowl in the post and Hepburn jacking up contested shots in crunch time, I like the roster configuration much less and would expect the Badgers to trend more towards the middle of the pack. Ultimately this is a bet on consistency and Gard figuring out where the ball needs to go to markedly improve a belabored offense from a season ago. While I like the NCAA tournament upside more from other Big Ten teams that are to follow on this list, I feel reasonably certain Wisconsin finishes somewhere between 3-5 next year in what will likely be a clogged second tier.





4. Ohio State

2022-23 (16-9, 5-15, 13th place Big Ten, No Tourney Bid)

If my third pick is a floor safe bet, my fourth is a swing on upside. Last year was by all accounts a disappointing season for a roster that should have had tourney bid aspirations, but went on a hellacious losing streak following Zed Key’s injury that saw the Buckeyes lose 14 of 15 games from January 5th to February 23rd. However, they turned it around late, winning five of their last seven, including a three wins in the Big Ten tournament. Bruce Thornton’s eight game close to the season, where he averaged 16.4 PPG, 3 APG, 3 RPG while shooting 55.9% inside the arc and 38.2% from deep (4.3 3FGA), was as encouraging a freshman finish as to be found anywhere in the conference, and sophomore leaps from Thornton, Roddy Gayle and Felix Okpara along with the return of Zed Key and addition of Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle should set a safe floor. The roster will again be reliant in large part on underclassmen with the departures of Justice Sueing, Sean McNeil, and Isaac Likekele, but this incoming crop of talent has multiple high level prospects in 6’4” CG Taison Chatman (40th), 6’7” Forward Devin Royal (49th), and 6’6” wing Scotty Middleton (50th), who all should contribute immediately.

Chris Holtmann’s ability to develop scoring guards (Duane Washington, Jr, Malaki Branham) and tweener forwards (Keita Bates-Diop, EJ Liddell, Brice Sensabaugh) into pro prospects has helped on the recruiting trail, which is reflected in this year’s class, but it has also hampered to a certain degree his ability to fully develop a roster. A victim of his own success at finding and maximizing underrated prospects, one of Holtmann’s largest problems has been the blossoming of those prospects too quickly in his system before their full impact can be felt on his own roster. EJ Liddell (41st nationally) took a massive jump his sophomore year and departed, last year’s roster would have been infinitely sounder had Malaki Branham (44th) not evolved into a one and done first rounder, and this year Brice Sensabuagh (69th) will end up a mid first rounder after an impressive offensive showing in his lone freshman season.

Luckily, after patching together the PG position for the last few years, Holtmann now has his best lead guard since he took the helm at OSU in 2017-18, and the majority of last year’s class and the present one hitting campus this summer trends towards being more longer term college prospects. The name of the game in college hoops is to get old and stay old, and by stacking high upside 3-4 year players, OSU has the chance to not only be good next year, but also for the foreseeable future.

However, for this year’s roster to take a leap forward and return OSU back into the top five of the conference (where Holtmann has finished in four out of his six years since taking over for Thad Matta), the defensive side of the ball MUST be fixed. Under Holtmann’s tenure the offense has been top 20 in five of his six seasons, and should be again this year, but after finishing top 25 defensively in his first three years, OSU has plummeted to an average of 100th best over their last three seasons [KP]. Okapara made strides to close the year and should help to solidify paint protection going forward, but it needs to be a team wide buy-in if OSU is going to compete at the top of the conference again. This selection is based on Bruce Thornton picking up right where he left off, Holtmann finding his next great scorer from the talented underclassmen, and the program as a whole turning the defense back into something more formidable in order to firmly turn the page on a mostly abysmal 2022-23 season.





5. Maryland

2022-23 (22-13, 11-9, T5 in Big Ten, 8 seed RD32 Exit to Alabama)

Maryland exceeded expectations last season by a reasonable margin, but had a very odd year. They went completely undefeated at home in conference play but won just once on the road at Minnesota (216th), and won just two true road games throughout the entire season, the other being Louisville (290th). There’s likely a regression to the mean coming on both sides of last year’s track record for the Terrapins, but losses of their second leading scorer Hakim Hart (transfer to Villanoa), Ian Martinez (40.3% from deep, currently in the portal), and the graduation of Donald Carey, have stripped the 328th best 3PT shooting team last season (32.8%) of their three best volume shooters.

Jahmir Young (15.8 PPG, 3.1 APG to 2.3 TOV, 4.6 RPG should take another step forward in terms of production but it's hard to envision with the departing floor spacers that his efficiency (41.5/31.1/83.1) dramatically increases. Julian Reese (11.4 PPG & 7.2 RPG) is a solid piece at C but needs to do a better job staying out of foul trouble, D’onta Scott has been trending downward in efficiency since his sophomore year, and the rest of last year’s roster remaining is pretty underwhelming. They added Jordan Geronimo from Indiana who saw his minutes get gobbled up by younger and more talented players, big man Mady Traore (former top 100 prospect) from Mexico State, and guard Chance Stephens from Loyola Marymount, but I’m not sure any of those pieces can be relied upon for significant contributions.

The biggest swing pieces for the roster reside in incoming freshmen 6’4” CG Deshawn Harris-Smith (32nd) and 6’6” forward Jaime Kaiser (65th), one or preferably both of whom will need to be an integral part of the roster for Maryland to stay out of the middle of the pack. After watching film on Harris-Smith, it feels like a relatively safe bet given Maryland’s need and his anticipated large role from day one that he will make one of the biggest freshman impacts in the conference. A physical, downhill guard with the ability to finish both above the rim with power or craftily with finesse, Harris-Smith has NBA upside and should fit snugly beside Young to give Maryland one of the more potent 1-2 scoring combos in the Big Ten this year.





6. Illinois

2022-23 (20-13, 11-9, T5 Big Ten, 9 seed-RD64 Exit to Arkansas)

Illinois got a huge windfall with the return of Terence Shannon, Jr. and to a lesser degree Coleman Hawkins return from the NBA draft. They added a few more form fitting pieces from the transfer portal (6’6” wing Marcus Domask, 6’7” forward Quincy Guerrier, 6’4” guard Justin Harmon) who should help the dismal 3PT shooting from a season ago (30.8%-335th in the country), but again swung and missed on a clear cut starting lead guard with RayJ Dennis who was long thought to be an Illini favorite choosing Baylor in the end. The roster is composed of very solid role players (Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris) and the transfer portal rounded out a safer floor than last year, but the transfers of Skyy Clark, RJ Melendez, and especially Jayden Epps have stripped the roster of some of its continuity and potentially developed upside. I’m high on incoming freshman 6’1” CG Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (130th) outplaying his undervalued ranking and being a real contributor next season, and 6’8” Amani Hansberry (67th) should also get some run (although his position is a bit blocked by older players at the moment), but who's the table setter?

TSJ (17.2 PPG, 2.8 APG, 4.6 RPG) was a First Team All Big Ten selection and has a stake as the conference’s best all around guard, but we saw how labored the offense became in spots after Sky Clark’s departure with no true distributor on the roster (68th best offense on Kenpom). Asking TSJ to defend the best opposing perimeter player, be the primary ball handler, AND be the go-to scorer didn’t go extremely well last season, and it’s hard to see that dramatically changing with no bona fide Big Ten caliber PG on the roster.

I don’t foresee Justin Harmon or Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams (who is coming off an achilles injury) being able to fill that role at a top half conference level, and there has been some recent chatter that one or both may be unable to transfer to Illinois due to academic credit issues which would leave the spot threadbare. There’s some thought that Ty Rodgers may end up ultimately getting handed the duties, which would be interesting in theory but a complete unknown in practicality. Playing essentially a complete non shooter at the PG position who has more of a slasher’s handle than a primary ballhandler’s one would be a large gamble. He would have the ability to create some advantages with his size and athleticism, but the paint would be constantly packed in the halfcourt with teams going under screens on him and begging him to try to beat them with his jumpshot. It would be a fascinating experiment to watch from afar, but the varying results would have an incredible margin between the potential floor and ceiling of such a move.

In addition the idea of Coleman Hawkins as a versatile swiss army knife has always been greater in thought than practice. Over his three year career he has proven to be a below average 3PT shooter (28.1%) despite his desire to prove otherwise (four 3FGA per game last year at 28%), is as likely to turn it over as make a good pass (1.8 APG to 1.5 TOV career, 3 APG to 2.5 TOV in 2022-23), has poor shot selection in crucial moments, and doesn’t offer a true low post scoring presence despite his 6’11’ stature. He’s an above average defender with switchability, but in essence should be a solid role player offensively (3rd/4th option), instead of a primary offensive focus. If Illinois is going to be good next year, a lot rests on Hawkins becoming a more mature and focused player, which at this point in his career he simply hasn’t proven yet.

The roster in short just feels a touch incomplete. If they could somehow add a primary playmaker like Rutgers Paul Mulcahy, who just recently entered the portal, it would spring the rotation up several spots for me, but after being much too high on Illinois last season, this feels a bit more of a prove it to me spot for the Fighting Illini in 2023-24.





7. Indiana

2022-23 (23-12, 12-8, T2 Big Ten, 4 seed-RD32 Exit to Miami)

I’ve caught a bit of flak on twitter for my positioning on Indiana, but I’m not sure what else I can say other than the addition of five stars to Indiana has failed to move the needle in any significant way for most of the last decade, and I’m not sure I see that changing all of a sudden this year. Indiana lost their three primary scorers in Jalen Hood-Schifino (NBA draft), Trayce Jackson-Davis (NBA draft), and Miller Kopp (graduation), and one of their best 3PT shooters (37.4% on 2.8 3FGA) in former five star Tamar Bates. Failing to make a single second weekend in TJD’s four years, Indiana’s two collective staffs should be ashamed of how incapable they were of compiling a suitable roster around one of the best two way college bigs the Midwest has seen this century. The roster undoubtedly looks much different if Xavier Johnson doesn’t break his foot, but the consistent lack of spacing/shooting around TJD during his career at Indiana was frustrating to watch.

And therein lies my biggest concern once again with this new iteration of the Hoosiers’ roster. Former five star Kel’el Ware was a very solid upside snag this offseason but he had an underwhelming freshman season at Oregon averaging 6.6 PPG & 4.1 RPG playing just 15.8 MPG on a non tournament roster. The 7-footer is more of a PNR roll rim runner and face up guy than a true low post block player, so he could offer a touch more spacing in the mid range where he shot 42.6% on 66 FGA, but he has work to do on his 3PT shot (27.3% on 55 3FGA) and isn’t a true stretch center at the moment.

Sophomore Malik Reneau has more offensive upside at the PF spot than Race Thompson did, but most of his work is done in the paint and he went just 2/8 from deep last season. Former Duke commit, five star Mackenzie Mgbako (8th overall) is a tantalizing mix of athleticism and mid range shot making, but his swing skill, 3PT shooting, to make his expected positioning at the SF spot work is a huge question mark. He’s not a guy that is overly comfortable attacking off the bounce at the current stage of his development and in EYBL play last summer he shot just 20% from beyond the arc. If he struggles to shoot in the mid 30s, the roster’s starting 3-5 will provide almost no spacing and nullify perhaps Xavier Johnson’s best asset which is attacking downhill.

Johnson is coming off a broken foot that kept him out of most of last season and by trade is a medium volume perimeter shooter who is probably best categorized as streaky from deep (3.1 3FGA over four years at a 34.9% clip). The other projected starter Trey Galloway shot 46.2% last season, but only on two 3FGA per game and over his three years he’s shooting just 33.3% on 1.6 3FGA. Incoming freshman 6’1” CG Gabe Cupps (92nd) is billed as a knockdown shooter, but it’s anyone’s guess at his current weight of 165-170 lbs if he is going to be day one ready to play in the Big Ten. 6’6” CJ Gunn has been pointed out by the fanbase as a potential perimeter threat to carve out a larger role but he played just 7.5 MPG as a freshman last year and went 2/24 (8.3%) from deep. That’s pretty FAR from any kind of proven commodity.

Indiana was 354th out of 363 teams in 3FGA last season and just lost their top three volume shooters in Miller Kopp (44%), Tamar Bates (37.4%), and Jalen Hood Schifino (33.3%), with no clear cut replacements hitting the roster. While I am high on the potential defensive upside of the roster, especially in the frontcourt where there is a ton of athleticism and length, I would fully expect teams to simply pack the paint early and often and force Indiana to prove they can hit perimeter jumpshots to beat you. The roster has talent but there isn’t a secondary ball handler on the perimeter, and the fit is extremely clunky unless Mgbako becomes a serviceable perimeter threat from day one. He has immense talent, so it’s possible, but a lot of the offense is riding on him being able to take 3-4 threes a game and hit them at a 35%+ clip.

The jury’s still out on the Mike Woodson experiment, especially his ability to construct a complete roster where all the pieces complement each other. The rotation has more upside than a couple of teams in front of them but I’m skeptical if Woodson is the guy to maximize it all. Indiana was probably the hardest team for me to rank in this tier, and I am open to re-evaluating their positioning after the non-conference, but similar to Illinois it feels like a roster that is a touch incomplete.