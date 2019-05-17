News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 09:33:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Three-star wing DJ Gordon talks recent Illini offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois extended an offer in late April to three-star wing DJ Gordon from Pittsburgh (PA) First Love Academy. Orange and Blue News caught up with Gordon in Indianapolis this past weekend where he ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}