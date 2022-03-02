Determined Illini take new approach into March Madness
CHAMPAIGN - It’s March 16, 2021, and Illinois is having its first practice on the heels of a 91-88 overtime win over Ohio State in Indianapolis to secure its first Big Ten Tournament championship s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news