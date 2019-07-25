The former Chicago Simeon star center eventually became the all-time leading scorer in Illini basketball history with 2,129 points, a professional in Europe, junior college coach/athletic director and husband and father. His hire as Illini athletic department fundraiser hit Wednesday.

He can communicate. He can talk to University of Illinois graduates, boosters and fans. He can tell them his story.

His life story will connect as he makes his rounds as an athletic department fundraiser, because once Thomas lived the life as an Illini, he never wanted to give it up.

“That’s one of the things that will never leave my blood,’’ Thomas said. “Where I came from on the west side of Chicago before we moved to the Inglewood area of the city, you really can become a statistic, unfortunately. Through basketball, coach Bob Hambric, coach (Lou) Henson and Jimmy Collins, the University of Illinois completely changed the whole trajectory of my entire life. Without the University of Illinois, I don’t travel the world and see all those things. You don’t know where life would have taken me.

“As far as the university and what it’s done for me and my daughter, it changed the total trajectory of my entire family.’’

Thomas’ daughter, Gabrielle, will be an Illini sophomore this fall, majoring in animal sciences with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.

That’s an Illini story, and those are the kind of things Thomas can talk about when he’s connecting with donors, potential donors and former givers who have fallen off the lists. He can touch on the most intimate feelings on why the school – and not just the athletic department – is so special to generations of alumni.

Thomas has the pleasant personality and the gift of gab to get it done.

“One of the things I do best is I’m a people person,’’ Thomas said. “I love being around people and talking to people. Relationship building in fundraising is really important.’’

A fundraiser can talk the talk, but it means so much more when it has the feeling and passion of a man like Thomas, who endured tough times and intense personal scrutiny to eventually become an Illini star.

There were days when some kids would have just given up, said heck with it and joined up with another basketball team. Thomas’ start with the Illini family was difficult, because he was in the middle of an NCAA investigation stirred by rival Big Ten Conference programs at the height of Henson’s program. The Illini were coming off the Flyin’ Illini run to the Final Four, and Illinois had the city of Chicago covered.

The NCAA never found hard evidence but slapped Illinois with penalties, nonetheless. The issue still causes blood to boil decades later, because the Illini were one of the nation’s up-and-coming programs until the NCAA threw its weight around in a show of force that made no sense.