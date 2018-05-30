Four years of hard work are coming to an end for El Cerrito (Calif.) safety Delano Ware, who will be graduating from high school on June 9.

The 6-foot, 180-pound two-star prospect feels he has grown both on and off the field over the past couple years, and he believes his experiences will guide him moving forward.

“It's a big step,” Ware said. “It's been a long journey, but it is just the beginning. I just want to thank God for everything, and I look forward to using all I have learned while in high school as I go off to college.”