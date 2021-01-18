Defensive end Owen Carney reverses course, will return to Illinois
When Illinois defensive end Owen Carney entered the transfer portal late in 2020, it was shortly after new coach Bret Bielema was hired and Carney, who had a storied Illini career, wanted to see wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news