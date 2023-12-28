Defense lawyer responds to charges against Terrence Shannon Jr.
As first reported by ESPON reporter Peggy Kusinski, the defense attorney for Terrence Shannon Jr. responded to rape charges filed on Wednesday against the Illinois senior wing.
Shannon is represented by Mark Sutter from the Oakbrook Terrace (Ill.) based law firm Sutter Law Group.
"Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning," Sutter said in his statement. "Now, several months later, my office learned that formal charges were filed against him yesterday in Lawrence, KS. In less than 24 hours, my client responded, and he voluntarily surrendered to local authorities. Terrence is innocent of these charges, and he intends to take his case to trial."
Shannon was charged with rape on Wednesday in Douglas County, Kansas. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early September when Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kansas for the Illinois football game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
According to the Illinois DIA, Shannon traveled to Lawrence on Thursday and surrendered to police. He posted $50,000 bail and is returning to Champaign.
Shannon has been suspended by Illinois. Athletic Director Josh Whitman issued a statement on Thursday afternoon.
“The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”