As first reported by ESPON reporter Peggy Kusinski, the defense attorney for Terrence Shannon Jr. responded to rape charges filed on Wednesday against the Illinois senior wing.

Shannon is represented by Mark Sutter from the Oakbrook Terrace (Ill.) based law firm Sutter Law Group.

"Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning," Sutter said in his statement. "Now, several months later, my office learned that formal charges were filed against him yesterday in Lawrence, KS. In less than 24 hours, my client responded, and he voluntarily surrendered to local authorities. Terrence is innocent of these charges, and he intends to take his case to trial."