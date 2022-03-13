Deep run in NCAA Tournament the next step for Illinois program
CHAMPAIGN – The Illini have seen enough of the Big Ten Conference. It’s where the Illini have rebuilt their image, by grinding to wins though the college basketball powerhouse league. In a region ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news