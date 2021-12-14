DECOMMIT: Terrell Jones decommits from Illinois

On Tuesday night, Illinois lost a commitment from three-star Hoover, Ala., defensive end Terrell Jones.

"I want to thank the University of Illinois for the offer and recruiting me and to all the staff for their hospitality during my official visit," Jones posted on Twitter. "After many prayers and talks with my family, I have decided to recommit...I feel this is the best decision for me moving forward. My recruitment is 100% back open."

Jones committed to Illinois over offers from Minnesota, Memphis, Charlotte, UAB, Army and others. Jones is the second defensive lineman to recommit from the Illini in the 2022 class joining Brian Allen who decommittmed in October.

Illinois did land linebacker James Kreutz on Tuesday night, so Illini's recruiting class remains at 19 heading into the early signing period, which begins on Wednesday. Illinois is also still awaiting a decision from Gabe Jacas, who is also considering Tennessee.