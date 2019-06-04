DE Joe Moore trims list to a dozen schools
Three-star defensive end Joe Moore from St Louis Cardinal Ritter announced a top 12 on his Twitter account over the weekend. This list includes seven Big Ten schools, and handful of others. One of ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news