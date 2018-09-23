Illinois hosted 2019 California three-star defensive end Drake Jackson to an official visit this weekend.

The Centennial high school native arrived in Champaign on Friday, to which he was taken on a campus tour and then talked to the coaching staff and Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman. Jackson was in attendance for the Penn State game that night.

For it being his first time in Champaign, Jackson said it left an overall good impression.

“First time out, I love it. I couldn’t ask for anything better for my first time,” Jackson said. “First time in Chicago, first time in Champaign, it’s great.”