CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois will face Duke at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in the SentinelOne Classic, marking the Fighting Illini's return to "The World's Most Famous Arena" for a third consecutive season.

The matchup, which will be broadcast on FOX, features Big Ten and ACC programs that advanced to the Elite Eight and finished in the top-10 of the final Associated Press poll last season.





Illinois is coming off one of its best seasons in school history. The Fighting Illini claimed its third Big Ten title in four years, reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005, and finished the season ranked No. 6 in the final AP poll. Illinois' 29-9 record in 2023-24 represents the third-most wins in program history and was the fifth straight 20-win season under head coach Brad Underwood.





Duke finished 27-9 last season and ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll during John Scheyer's second year as head coach. The campaign was highlighted by a run to the program's 24th all-time Elite Eight appearance.





Illinois and Duke will meet for the ninth time, with the Blue Devils owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. The programs last met on Dec. 8, 2020, with Underwood's 10th-ranked Illini posting an 83-68 win over No. 6 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.





Illinois secured marquee victories each of the previous two seasons at MSG. Last year, the Illini defeated No. 11 Florida Atlantic, 98-89, behind matching 33-point performances from Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask. The year prior, Illinois staged a late-game comeback to beat No. 2 Texas, 85-78, in overtime.





Illinois has played 14 games all-time at Madison Square Garden, compiling a 6-8 record. The Illini are 3-1 at MSG under Brad Underwood, which includes an active three-game winning streak.





Ticketing information for the SentinelOne Classic will be announced soon. I FUND members and Men's Basketball season ticket holders will receive an email from the Illinois Ticket Office with instructions on how to order tickets within Illinois' designated sections.