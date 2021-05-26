Continuity in recruiting a priority for new assistant Geoff Alexander
Geoff Alexander is home-grown. He comes from a family that understands the landscape of Illinois basketball as few do. His father, long-time Lincoln coach Neil Alexander, is the second all-time win...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news