By rushing the ball for 245 yards against conference heavyweight Penn State, Illinois mixed the run and the pass, gashed the Nittany Lions for a couple big plays and even scored a touchdown on a pass off a flanker reverse for a touchdown. The jolt of electricity energized a program lost for a decade.

The numbers are up on offense, and the Illini have shown an ability to run the ball out of the spread. While going with true freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers for nearly three of the four games after starter A.J. Bush was injured very early in the second game, the passing attack is still taking baby steps.

“I love the hire,’’ Lovie said following a 63-24 loss to No. 10 Penn State Friday, when the Illini led 24-21 midway through the third quarter. “Offensively, we all see what we can be.’’

“As we go forward, there’s an excitement for what we could be this year,’’ Lovie said. “We tried to open up the offense each week. When we have a halfback pass for a touchdown, that’s who we are. There’s a lot of ways we can go, a lot of potential. Whether it’s running or passing, there are a lot of things we’ll be able to show.’’

The Wizard of Oz behind the curtain is Rod Smith, the 45-year-old who served an apprenticeship under Rich Rodriguez, playing quarterback for him at tiny Glenville State, then following him out of the hills of West Virginia through the blueblood halls of Michigan to Arizona, with a few stops of his own in between. Needing a job when Rodriguez lost his last winter, Smith grabbed the opening at Illinois. He took over a program short on quarterbacks with plenty of youth on his side of the ball.

“You saw a lot of youth, a lot of green,’’ Smith said. “You could tell they didn’t have much experience and playing time. It shows. There were a lot of things that needed to be worked out from fundamentals to execution. There were definitely some guys who could play in the Big Ten. We have to continue to upgrade the talent level. We’re not naïve enough to think we’re ready to roll.’’

But Smith uses an up-tempo offense preferred by today’s prep and college athlete.

“You want to be wide open, spread them out and give people opportunities to make one-on-one situations against the defense,’’ Smith said.

The numbers look good. Illinois ranked last in the Big Ten a year ago in scoring offense (15.4 points a game) and second to last in total offense (280 yards a game). Through the three games this season, Illinois ranks ninth in scoring offense (27 points per game) and seven in total offense (409 yards per game). The rushing offense is also fourth in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally with 243 yards a game.

As the numbers begin to pile up, so does the confidence with the Illini huddle.

“We have a ton of confidence in his play calling,’’ said Illini guard Nick Allegretti. “He has confidence in us. He knows what he’s doing. We know the offense. We know what we need to do. They’re putting us in position to be very successful. We have to continue to listen to them, follow them, and we’ll be good.

“We watched what he did at Arizona. It was incredible. He knows what he’s doing.’’

Running backs Reggie Corbin and Mike Epstein both rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in rushing with 327 and 324 yards, respectively. Corbin’s 51-yard run sparked the Illini in the second quarter against the Nittany Lions. Not surprisingly, he appreciated the arrival of Smith.

“It’s just a perfect fit,’’ Corbin said. “We have the type of players for this type of offense, and it seems like we’re together. He added the glue to it. Coaches always say move onto the next play, but he also moves onto the next play. He has that confidence in us, and it’s rubbing off on us.

“Usually when you watch a game, you think what’s this guy calling? I’ve never had one of those moments where, What’s that he’s calling? We’re right on the money. We’re all believing it. It’s great.’’

Putting up 24 points on Penn State with a backup quarterback (a true freshman to boot) is much better than Smith’s predecessor. Rod Smith has hopes for Bush’s return against Rutgers, and the Illini offense now can put opponents on their heels.

There’s a feeling there will be games where the Illini offense will be tough to stop.

Now if defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson could just make this type of improvement. It would seem the defense should be much better than this, but perhaps that’s a discussion for another day, because this offense is so much fun so far.

Here’s some advice. Pay the man. Rod Smith’s current contract pays $500,000 per season in a two-year deal. Bump him. Keep him in his seat, let him grow as a play caller and offensive coordinator with free reign. He’s the best thing happening for a program with a long way to climb.

“I thought this was a great opportunity,’’ Smith said. “I like to see the big picture. I like to see what can be. I know there have been some times and some years of struggle here. This place has a great product to sell. It has a lot of draws, a lot of positives. I remember when Juice Williams was there, and they were rolling. This place has won before and will again.

“I love it here. I’d love to be here. I love the community, the area, the schools. My family loves it here. I’m having fun with this. It’s exciting times for me and my family.’’

When it comes to the Illini offense, it’s getting that way for Lovie, the players and Illini fans. Now, about that defense.