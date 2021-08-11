Communication is key for Illini safeties

There is an old saying in football that the middle linebacker is like the quarterback of the defense because they are often in charge of making calls, identifying different formations the offense is in and making the proper checks to defend against an offense. That saying wouldn’t be true about Ryan Walters’ defense at Illinois. Instead, the safeties would be the quarterbacks of his new defense. “They got to be great communicators, not only identifying formations and getting us in the right calls, but also situational football in the down and distance and where we are on the field and all those indicators,” Walters said on Tuesday after Illinois’ eight training camp practice. “Those guys have to be the quarterbacks on the field because they have the best vantage point.”

Illini safety Sydney Brown during practice this week. (UI Football)

Walters, who Bret Bielema hired as his defensive coordinator, comes from Missouri where he spent time on staff since 2015 when he was the safeties coach. Walters worked his way up from being the safeties coach to being the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2016-20. As a player, Walters protected the back end of Colorado’s defense from 2005-08 where he started 33-of-46 career games for the Buffalos. As a senior, he earned All-Big 12 honorable mention from the Associated Press. Now, Walter is trying to build a brand-new scheme at Illinois that is predicated on the play of his safeties, but more importantly the communication of that group. “They have to communicate and to do it effectively you have to know what you are doing from a schematic standpoint,” Walters said. “I’ve been pleased with that group. The amount of mental errors has been small, defiantly gone down since the springtime, but we have to rep it and get better.” Illini fans should take solace in Walters’ words that there have been few mental errors from the safeties because in the last two seasons it has been a group that has been prone to making errors that have led to big plays, and three-year starter Sydney Brown thinks a lot of struggles have to do with a lack of communicating. “The communication part has been huge,” he said. “In the past, I feel like that’s something we’ve lacked on. It’s obviously gone against us a few ways, so being able to communicate with the defense and everybody as one se can be together on the field. Illinois’ best safety from last season was Tony Adams, and while Adams is back for the Illinois defense in 2021 for a super-senior season he moved a cornerback, a position that he feels more comfortable at. Joining Brown in the safety room is Quan Martin, Derrick Smith and a pair of transfers in Prather Hudson (Georgia) and Eddie Smith (Alabama). The trio of Brown, Martin and Smith all experienced their fair share of struggles last season. The Illini defense allowed opposing Big Ten quarterbacks to complete a higher percentage of passes than any other group and opposing quarterbacks tore up the back end of the defense to the tune of a pass defense efficiency rating of 165.3. Walters has said that he isn’t concerned about what happed in the past at Illinois, instead opting to focus on the present and to scheme for the future. But it’s hard to ignore that Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa, and Penn State all threw for at least 220 passing yards against the Illini defense last season.

