COMMITT: Illini land 2023 four-star athlete Kaden Feagin
Illinois made a splash in the class of 2023 with a commitment from four-star athlete Kaden Feagin from Arthur (Ill.) Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond. Feagin becomes the first commitment for Illinoi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news