After a two-month drought,Illinois landed its second commitment is as many days with a pledge from running back Nick Fedanzo from Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic.

" I am beyond excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois," Fedanzo tweeted. "I’d like to thank all of my coaches, family, and friends for helping me get to where I am today."

On Thursday, Texas running back Kryon Cumby made his commitment to Illinois. In adding Fedanzo, the Illini class of 2019 now stands at seven.

Illinois adds two speedy, all-purpose players to the spread attack under new offensive coordinator Rod Smith.