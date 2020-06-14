COMMIT: Three-star wide receiver Pat Bryant pledges to Illinois
Illinois picked up a commitment on Sunday from three-star wide receiver Pat Bryant from Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Cost.
Bryant becomes the seventh commitment for Illinois in the class of 2021 and the third from the state of Florida, joining defensive back Daniel Edwards and linebacker Trevor Moffiitt.
