Illinois got its first commitment from a big recruiting weekend on Sunday with a pledge from three-star wide receiver Davion Chandler from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Chandler is commit No. 7 for Illinois in the class of 2025 and the second wide receiver. He's coming off of strong junior senior and had a long list of Power 4 offers.