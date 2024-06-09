Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Commit: Three-star wide receiver Davion Chandler to Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and pay nothing until the opening of Fighting Illini football training camp in August. Click on the promo code below to get started. Enter promo code: ILLINIVISITS. Click HERE for details.

Illinois got its first commitment from a big recruiting weekend on Sunday with a pledge from three-star wide receiver Davion Chandler from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Chandler is commit No. 7 for Illinois in the class of 2025 and the second wide receiver. He's coming off of strong junior senior and had a long list of Power 4 offers.

Three-star wide receiver Davion Chandler is committed to Illinois.
Three-star wide receiver Davion Chandler is committed to Illinois.

*****

MORE: Four-star prospects headline Illini visitors

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement