COMMIT: Three-star CB Daniel Edwards to Illinois
Illinois added to its secondary on Thursday with a commitment from three-star cornerback Daniel Edwards from Winter Park (Fla.) in the Orlando area. Edwards becomes the fifth member of the Illini's...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news