Commit: Rivals150 guard Brandon Lee picks Illinois
Four-star guard Brandon Lee from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ committed to Illinois on Wednesday, giving Brad Underwood his second commit in the class of 2025. A 6-foot-4 combo guard, Lee pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news