A 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback, Canada just landed an offer from Illinois last week ahead of his visit. He is commitment No. 20 for Illinois and the third from the junior college ranks.

Fresh off an official visit over the weekend, JUCO defensive back Chase Canada from Trinity Valley C..C. (Texas) made his commitment to the Fighting Illini.

Canada chose Illinois over new offers from Indiana and Houston. He was also getting heavy interest from Iowa State and others.

Illinois now has three junior college commitment in the 2024 class, with Canada joining linebacker Daniel Brown and wide receiver Mario Sanders.

The Illini staff has been scouring the JUCO market looking for help in its think secondary, which lost starter Tahveon Nicholson to the Transfer Portal on Monday

Canada was only on the radar of defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and cornerbacks coach Antonio Fenelus for a few days before the offer came.

"That offer came out of nowhere," Canada said. "We have been in communication for about a week now and they pulled the trigger this morning."



Illinois had previously recruited Canada's older brother Channing Canada, who eventually landed at TCU, so there was a prior family connection.

On film, Canada shows some of the qualities that Henry looks for at the boundary corner or nickel spot, including good size and physicality in press man coverage.

"I am a gritty , twitchy , physical corner," Canada said. "I am very versatile so I can be used in different positions. I give value in any position and I believe I would excel at nickel or corner."

Illinois also holds commitments from defensive backs from the high school ranks in Florida products Vernon Woodward and Amar Reynolds.