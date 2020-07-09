 OrangeandBlueNews - COMMIT: Illinois picks up in-state center Josh Kruetz
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 20:33:08 -0500') }} football Edit

COMMIT: Illinois picks up in-state center Josh Kruetz

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois landed a commitment on Thursday from three-star offensive lineman Josh Kreutz from Loyola Academy in the Chicago area. Kruetz is commitment number 13 for Illinois in the class of 2021, and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}