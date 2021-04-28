Commit: Illinois lands three-star tight end Owen Anderson
Illinois kept its recruiting momentum going on Wednesday, picking up a commitment from three-star tight end Owen Anderson.
The 6-foot-4, 235 pound Anderson hales from The Hunt School, a prep school in Princeton, New Jersey.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news