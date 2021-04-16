COMMIT: Illinois lands three-star offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack
Illinois landed its third commitment in the class of 2022 on Friday with a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack from New Carlisle (Ind.) New PrairieOrange and Blue News spoke ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news