Commit: Illinois lands three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois continued its recruiting hot streak on Saturday with a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver from St. Louis (MO) DeSmet High School.
Wisecarver becomes the sixth member of the Illini's class of 2021 and the first from St.. Louis, a city that Illinois has focused its attention over the last several years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news