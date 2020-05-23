News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 17:50:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit: Illinois lands three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois continued its recruiting hot streak on Saturday with a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver from St. Louis (MO) DeSmet High School.

Wisecarver becomes the sixth member of the Illini's class of 2021 and the first from St.. Louis, a city that Illinois has focused its attention over the last several years.

Three-star OL Brody Wisecarver is committed to Illinois.
Three-star OL Brody Wisecarver is committed to Illinois. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}