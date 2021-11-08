COMMIT: Illinois lands 2022 DL Terrell Jones
Illinois added commitment No. 16 to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday with a pledge from Hoover (Ala.) defensive lineman Terrell Jones. Jones is from one of the top programs in the state of Alaba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news