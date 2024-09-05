Five-star point guard Destiny Jackson from Chicago Whitney Young announced her commitment to the Fighting Illini during a ceremony at her high school on Thursday morning.

Shauna Green has elevated the women's basketball program is her short time at Illinois. Now, she has struck gold on the recruiting trail with a commitment from the state's top prospect.

Jackson is ranked the No. 24 prospect nationally in the class of 2025 by ESPN HoopGurlz. She chose Illinois from a final five that also included North Carolina, West Virginia, and Arizona, and Baylor. Jackson who went on an official visit to Illinois campus in July.

The first commitment for Illinois in the class of 2025, Jackson averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season as a junior at Whitney Young. She's a dynamic point guard who can score at every level and is a disruptive on-the-ball defender.

Green continues to increase the talent level. The commitment of Jackson follows the signing of McDonald's All-American forward Berry Wallace in last year's recruiting class. Wallace, ranked No. 22 in 2024, is now a freshman at Illinois.

Jackson fills an immediate need with star guards Makira Cook and Genesisi Bryan entering their final seasons this winter.

Jackson, Wallace, and sophomore Gretchen Dolan should form the foundation for Green's program moving forward. The Illini also have size in the pipeline in 6-foot-6 from Hayven Smith, an in-state recruit in the class of 2024 from Lincoln-Way East.

Green has posted a 41-25 record in two seasons at Illinois. The Illini reached the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and are coming off a WBIT championship this past season.