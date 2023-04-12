The Illini took a step in that direction on Wednesday with a commitment from NC State transfer Camille Hobby, a 6-foot-3 power forward.

Adding front court players from the Transfer Portal was the top priority for Shauna Green and Illinois women's basketball this offseason.

Hobby comes to Illinois as a grad transfer after playing for seasons for the Wolfpack. She started in all 32 games this past season and put up career-best averages of 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds

The commitment comes after Hobby took an official visit to Illinois on Tuesday.

"I chose Illinois because of the coaching staff and the family environment," Hobby said. "I enjoyed everything about my official visit. I felt like I was at home and could envision myself in that space Illinois was my first visit. After my visit to Illinois, I didn’t need to attend any other visit."

The Fighting Illini enjoyed a resurgent season in the Green's first year the helm of the program, finishing with a 22-10 record and advancing to its first NCAA Tournament since 2003.

"Coach Green made it clear that hard work, commitment, and teamwork are some of the key principles to her successful program," Hobby said. "This resonated with me deeply because of my work ethic and how bad I want to win."

Led by All-Conference performer Makira Cook, the Illini were guard-oriented and one of the best three-point shooting teams in the Big Ten. Adding more of a post presence was a must.

Hobby is an efficient scorer around the basket. He led NC State in field-goal percentage with mark of 51.8 percent.

"I am a consistent player who works hard alongside talented teammates with the goal of winning," Hobby said. "I bring strong post moves, rebounding, post defense, and the ability to be a vocal leader."

Hobby is the second former NC State player to join Green's program at Illinois. Guard Genesis Bryant transferred to Illinois last offseason and was Illinois' top three-point shooter.

"Genesis is a person who i have seen blossom over this past year. I trust her and I believe in her at all times," Hobby said. "I made my own decision to join the Illinois squad but definitely happy to play with her again."