OrangeandBlueNews - COMMIT: Illini land Virginia defender Kalen Villanueva

COMMIT: Illini land Virginia defender Kalen Villanueva
Illinois added another recruit on the defensive side of the football on Wednesday with a commitment from two-star prospect Kalen Villanueva from Falls Church (VA) Justice. Villavueva is commit No. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news