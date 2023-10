Illinois picked up its third commitment in the class of 2024 with a pledge on Wednday from three-star guard Jase Butler from the Branson School in Point Reyes, California.

The commitment from the he 6-foot-4 combo-guard comes on the heels of an official visit to Illinois the weekend of September 23.

Butler joins in-state big men Morez Johnson and Jason Jakstys in the Illini's 2024 recruiting class. Johnson is ranked No. 29 overall in the class by Rivals.com.