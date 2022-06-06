Commit: Illini land newly offered QB Cal Swanson
A few days after extending an offer to him, Illinois got a quick commitment from quarterback Cal Swanson from Ardmore (Okla.). Swanson pledged to the Illini following an official visit to the campu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news