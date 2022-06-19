Commit: Illini land Florida DB Jaheim Clarke
2023 safety Jaheim Clarke from Fort Myers (Fla.) Riverdale committed to the Fighting Illini following an official visit over the weekend. Clark is the second commitment of the weekend for the Fight...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news