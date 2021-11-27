 OrangeandBlueNews - COMMIT: Illini land Baylor transfer Dain Dainja
COMMIT: Illini land Baylor transfer Dain Dainja

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

Illinois added a major piece for next year with a commitment from Baylor transfer Dain Dainja. The commitment came shortly after a campus visit over the weekend.

A 6-foot-8. 230-pound center, Dainja chose Illinois over reported interest from Minnesota, and Michigan State, among others.

Baylor transfer Dain Dainja is committed to Illinois.
