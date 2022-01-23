COMMIT: Illini add in-state athlete Matthew Bailey
Illinois picked up an addition to its 2022 recruiting class with a commitment from Moline (Ill.) athlete Matthew Bailey. Bailey becomes the 24th member of the Illini's recruiting class that ranks N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news