News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 12:08:47 -0500') }} football Edit

COMMIT: Defensive end Sedarius McConnell pledges to Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois picked up a commitment on Tuesday from three-star defensive end Sedarius McConnell from Atlanta (GA) Westlake. McConnell, the No. 77 prospect in the state of Georgia, is the fourth commitm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}