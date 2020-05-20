COMMIT: Defensive end Sedarius McConnell pledges to Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois picked up a commitment on Tuesday from three-star defensive end Sedarius McConnell from Atlanta (GA) Westlake. McConnell, the No. 77 prospect in the state of Georgia, is the fourth commitm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news