OrangeandBlueNews - COMMIT: 2020 in-state center Brandon Lieb to Illinois

Now back in the class of 2020, the 7-foot Lieb made a commitment to Illinois on Thursday, just two days after picking up an offer from the Fighting Illini.

Deerfield (Ill.) center Brandon Lieb had his mind made up to go to prep school and reclassify to the class of 2021. Then his phone started ringing this spring and high major offers came in.

Lieb had few options at the end of his school season. Since then, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah offered.

Illinois came in with an offer on Tuesday, and now Lieb is all-in on attending college this fall. They then had a Zoom conference on Wednesday night that sealed the deal.

The Illinois staff has seen Lieb play multiple times, unlike most of the other schools that were recruiting him. He was in Champaign for two camps last summer, and assistant Orlando Antigua saw him play live this past season. Both Antigua and Chin Coleman were heavily involved in the recruitment.

"Coach Orlando was at a game earlier this year against Rolling Medows when we played against Max Christie, so he's seen me play," Lieb said. "Our high school went to the Illinois team camp in June. we played nine games at State Farm Center. The coaches had heard of me and seen me play, and I was back a week later for the NCAA Camp. "

Lieb averaged 14.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game as a senior at Deerfield. he shot 40 percent from the field.

He was set to play AAU basketball this spring and summer, hoping to get more exposure and build on his offer list.

With the coronavirus pandemic interfering with those plans, Lieb said coaches took a look at his high school film and many liked what they saw.

"I had a great high school season," Lieb said. "Just my improvement from junior to senior year. A lot of coaches see a 7-foot big guy who can step out and shoot. I can stretch the floor. My shooting, my mobility. I'm still thin. I need to put some weight on and some strength."

Illinois returns big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and Kofi Cockburn is still making his decision on whether he will return or stay in the NBA Draft. Illinois had an open ride, and Lieb is a player they will have a year or two to develop.



"Coach Coleman reached out and said they were interested," Lieb said. "They had seen a bunch of film on me and had seen me play, and they really liked what they saw. He gave me a call (Tuesday) night. We had a great talk and he offered me a scholarship."

He grew up watching Illinois, Lieb said, so the offer was a big one for him. It didn't take long for Lieb to commit.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity they're giving me," Lieb said. "It's the in-state school. It's the school I've been following for years and I've had relatives go there. It was a school that I've always loved watching on TV on the Big Ten Network and picturing myself out there one day. It's really cool to me that I have that opportunity."

With Cockburn currently declared for the NBA Draft and Bezhanishvili entering his junior season, Illinois is looking for a big man to develop. Lieb jumped on that opportunity.

"We were able to watch their practice and see how they use their big guys and how they develop them," Lieb said. "It's really encouraging. A redshirt is an option, but that's really a decision that would happen anytime soon."