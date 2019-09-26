We are a month into the college football season and fantasy leagues, but there is still a lot of value to be found at each position. Here are five tight ends that are not owned in a high percentage of leagues that could help if you’re having a slow start to the fantasy season.

1. Cary Angeline, NC State

Owned in only 17 percent of leagues, Angeline could be a very interesting addition to your fantasy team because he actually leads NC State with two receiving touchdowns so far this season. He has nine total catches for 128 yards. The Wolfpack are scoring a lot more on the ground so that could be something to be concerned with, but Angeline is doing well.

2. Daniel Barker, Illinois

Illinois is a much-improved football team so far this season, battling against all competition including Nebraska last weekend and the Illini are averaging more than 35 points per game. Barker is averaging nearly 20 yards per catch and he has two touchdowns so in a solid passing attack, he wouldn’t be a bad option. Illinois has a good deal of talented receivers, though, so targets are limited. He’s owned in only four percent of leagues, so it could be worth a shot.

3. Marshon Ford, Louisville

Ford only has seven catches in four games, but he’s making the most of them averaging 20 yards per reception with two touchdowns. There are some quarterback injuries the Cardinals are dealing with, but a bye week should get everybody back 100 percent and Ford could be seeing the ball more often in Louisville’s attack. He’s owned in just three percent of leagues.

4. Kyle Markway, South Carolina

Receivers Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith are still the top two targets, but Markway is not far behind in South Carolina’s offense with 14 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, one more than Smith, so far this season. Owned in just 23 percent of leagues, Markway is seventh overall in fantasy points for tight ends right now.

5. Kyle Pitts, Florida