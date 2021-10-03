Coleman Hawkins: "I put my trust in Coach Underwood"

In today’s world of college basketball, when something doesn’t go as planned for player, they often enter the transfer portal – and even when things go well players will enter the transfer portal.

Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood know this as well as anyone after Adam Miller shocked them by entering the transfer portal and later finding a new home with LSU this offseason.

But one player – sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins – stuck around after playing in 25 games last season and just 6.3 minutes a game while averaging just 1.4 points a game with less than one rebound and one assist a game.

“I put my trust in Coach Underwood,” the 6-foot-10 sophomore said at Illinois basketball media day. “I talk with my dad; my dad is a real dude. He played college basketball. I hate to knock it sometimes, but these dads are out of control sometimes making a decision for their kids. So, I tried to talk with my dad and I told him that I put my whole trust in Coach Underwood.”