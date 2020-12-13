COACHING HOTBOARD: Search begins for next Illini football coach
Illinois announced on Sunday that head football coach Lovie Smith is out after five seasons. Orange and Blue News offers up our initial list of coaches that would make sense for the Fighting Illini.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news