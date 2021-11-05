 OrangeandBlueNews - COACH’S CONVERSATION: Chicago St. Rita's Roshawn Russell on Morez Johnson
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-05 12:55:49 -0500') }} football

COACH’S CONVERSATION: Chicago St. Rita's Roshawn Russell on Morez Johnson

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

Illinois basketball received its first commitment in the class of 2024 on Friday morning from Morez Johnson. Johnson is one of the best players in Illinois in his class and is about to begin his sophomore season with St. Rita who is expected to be one of the best teams in the state.

Orange and Blue News was able to interview St. Rita head coach Roshawn Russell about Johnson's game, why he committed so early and what Illinois fans can expect from the highly touted recruit when he gets on campus.

Morez Johnson on his unofficial visit to Illinois this fall. Credit: Morez Johnson Twitter
{{ article.author_name }}