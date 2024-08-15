Class of 2025: Ranking the Illini recruits so far
Orange and Blue News ranks the Illinois commitments so far in the class of 2025. The 13-man class currently ranks No. 61 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings and No. 17 in the Big ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news