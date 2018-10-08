Just as the Illini were about to take the field against Rutgers on Saturday, three star wide receiver Bryce Childress from St. Louis Trinity Catholic announced on Twitter that he was de-committing from Illinois and opening his recruitment back up.

It was a surprise decision for those around the Illinois football program. There were few indications that Childresss, who committed to Illinois back in April, was wavering in his pledge.

Orange and Blue News breaks down what the loss of Childress means for Illinois, and where they look now at the wide receiver position.



