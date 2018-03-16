St. Louis (MO) Trinity Catholic wide-receiver Bryce Childress just took an unofficial visit to Illinois several weeks ago for a junior day, but he is considering making the trip again this weekend.

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound wideout would like to make it up to Champaign on Saturday if possible. He is still trying to work out all the details.

“I just like getting to know more about the coaching staff than I already do,” Childress said. “I want to just be with some of the players and stuff like that.”